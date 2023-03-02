Amazon launches new Echo Dot with motion and temperature sensors

March 02, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Amazon on Thursday launched the 5th gen of Echo Dot in India with improved audio, motion detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls. The smart speaker is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish.

It is compatible with Bluetooth so users can also play music from their smartphones on the Echo Dot apart from having free and subscription-based music streaming services such as Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and others.

The Echo Dot 5th Gen has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls. It is being powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection and temperature sensor, Echo Dot can set up smart home routines with compatible electronics to ‘automatically switch on the room lights on entering the room’ and ‘automatically switch on AC if the room gets too warm’, respectively.

Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen will be sold at an introductory price of ₹4,999, between 2nd to 4th March 2023, available on Amazon and other mainline retail channels.

“We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India.