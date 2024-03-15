GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon launches new AL tools to enable sellers build product pages form another site

Amazon is bringing more AI tools to the platform allowing sellers to generate product pages using links from their external website

March 15, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon is releasing a new generative AI feature that will allow sellers on the platform to pull all of the product information with just the copy-and-paste of a link. 

Amazon is releasing a new generative AI feature that will allow sellers on the platform to pull all of the product information with just the copy-and-paste of a link.  | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon is releasing a new generative AI feature that will allow sellers on the platform to pull all of the product information with just the copy-and-paste of a link.

The information taken from a seller’s external website include complete written description and images.

Amazon warns sellers that if they choose to paste a URL to create the product page, they must be the owner and hold all the rights or have the licence to use the link’s content. And the company may take legal action if it finds out the seller misrepresented their ownership of the website.

Amazon currently allows sellers to generate listings with a few words describing the product, or by uploading an image of the product which is used by AI to automatically generate product titles, description, and other product attributes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The feature to generate descriptions using links is rolling out and will be available to sellers in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Amazon has been releasing generative AI tools over the past few months. In addition to AI tools for sellers, the company has unveiled Rufus, an AI chatbot designed to answer buyer’s questions about items, including suggesting alternatives and comparisons.

