Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain

Amazon Insurance Store, will include customer reviews, ratings on insurance companies, and the rate at which claims were accepted

Reuters LONDON
October 19, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The new portal, Amazon Insurance Store, will also include customer reviews, ratings on insurance companies, and the rate at which the claims were accepted  | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc is launching a home insurance portal in Britain and has signed up three big-name insurers as it pushes further into financial services.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance, a unit of German insurer Allianz, will provide third-party services initially, Amazon said on Wednesday, and it hopes to add more insurers "early next year".

Moneysupermarket.com's shares slumped more than 8% on Wednesday following the news that Amazon will be stepping into the insurance-price comparison market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other firms operating comparison sites include Uswitch, Compare the Market and GoCompare.

Insurers worry that tech firms will steal a march on their business, and are keen to partner with them, offering them commissions for selling their products.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Amazon has been considering launching a comparison website in Britain for several years. Reuters reported exclusively on its plans in 2018.

The new portal, Amazon Insurance Store, will also include customer reviews and ratings on insurance companies and the rate at which the claims were accepted for policies offered, Amazon said.

Amazon partnered with Lloyd's broker Superscript last year to offer insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
World
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app