Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain

Amazon.com Inc is launching a home insurance portal in Britain and has signed up three big-name insurers as it pushes further into financial services.

Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance, a unit of German insurer Allianz, will provide third-party services initially, Amazon said on Wednesday, and it hopes to add more insurers "early next year".

Moneysupermarket.com's shares slumped more than 8% on Wednesday following the news that Amazon will be stepping into the insurance-price comparison market.

Other firms operating comparison sites include Uswitch, Compare the Market and GoCompare.

Insurers worry that tech firms will steal a march on their business, and are keen to partner with them, offering them commissions for selling their products.

Amazon has been considering launching a comparison website in Britain for several years. Reuters reported exclusively on its plans in 2018.

The new portal, Amazon Insurance Store, will also include customer reviews and ratings on insurance companies and the rate at which the claims were accepted for policies offered, Amazon said.

Amazon partnered with Lloyd's broker Superscript last year to offer insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers.