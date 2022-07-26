Amazon launches centralised seller wallet for select businesses

Sellers will be able to review payouts through the Seller Central interface

E-commerce platform Amazon has unveiled a new feature aimed at its sellers, to give partnering businesses more power over their funds and how they are managed.

This feature, called the Amazon Seller Wallet, is meant to make it easier for sellers to review their payouts and proceeds using the Seller Central interface. The service is free and does not require a minimum level of funds. However, foreign transfer fees and currency conversion charges may apply. Future capabilities could include third-party payments and foreign exchange rate tools.

“This early stage solution gives sellers an easy, hassle-free way to hold, view, and transfer Amazon store proceeds directly to their bank account on their schedule—all within Seller Central, the go-to resource for small businesses that sell on Amazon,” stated a post on Amazon’s blog on Monday.

The Amazon Seller Wallet will be released to more sellers in the coming months. For now, the company is collecting reviews from select users in order to fine-tune the settings.