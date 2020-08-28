Amazon launches app, wrist band for health, fitness tracking

28 August 2020 16:02 IST

Amazon Halo uses artificial intelligence and advanced health sensors to provide health information.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Amazon has launched Halo app and wearable wrist band to track users' health and wellness.

Amazon Halo uses artificial intelligence and advanced health sensors to provide health information, the company said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

The app can capture user's movement, sleep cycle and body fat percentage using computer vision and machine learning. Additionally, the app’s Tone feature analyses user’s energy and positivity through their voice, helping them identify state of their mind, the statement said.

The sensor capsule includes an accelerometer, a temperature and heart rate monitor, two microphones and an LED light indicator. The water-resistant wrist band will not have a screen or constant notifications, unlike other smartwatches or fitness trackers like Fitbit and the Apple Watch.

Amazon Halo wrist band: sensor capsule back view. | Photo Credit: Amazon

The app also includes Amazon Halo Labs, a platform containing challenges, experiments and workouts. Users can choose labs created by Amazon experts or other wellness bodies like 8fit, American Heart Association, Headspace and Mayo Clinic among others.

The product is available in three colour combinations with separate replaceable sport accessory bands in 15 colours.

Halo is priced at $99.99, while customers in USA can request early access to the product at $64.99 which include 6 months of Halo membership. The app is compatible on both Android and iOS devices.