Amazon launches AI-powered shopping assistant chatbot Rufus in India

Amazon is introducing its generative AI chatbot Rufus to India-based customers soon, as the e-commerce giant seeks to make the new Gen AI technology a crucial part of its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rufus is a “new generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant,” according to Amazon, that can help shoppers get product recommendations, access shopping list advice, understand their requirements, compare product categories, get gift ideas for special occasions, or see what other customers have said in response to their specific questions.

“Rufus suggests shoppable product categories—from consumer electronics to Fashion and Beauty and Home Decor—and related questions that customers can click on to conduct more specific searches. Because Rufus can answer a wide range of questions, it can help customers at any stage of their shopping journey by answering questions not obviously related to shopping, for example, “what do I need to make dal makhani?”” said Amazon in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Rufus is launching in beta to some customers using the Amazon.in mobile app, but will be rolled out to more users in India over the next few weeks.

The e-commerce platform warned that Rufus might not always generate a fully correct response, and urged customers to leave their feedback when using the chatbot.

“It’s still early days for generative AI, and the technology won’t always get it exactly right. We will keep improving our AI models and fine-tune responses to continuously make Rufus more helpful over time,” said Amazon.

The company had earlier deployed AI-powered review highlights to give shoppers a concise overview of what reviewers were saying about the products they had bought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.