ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon launches AI-powered shopping assistant chatbot Rufus in India

Updated - August 27, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 12:04 pm IST

With the AI-powered shopping assistant chatbot Rufus, Indian shoppers using Amazon can get product recommendations, advice, updates, and understand their specific requirements

The Hindu Bureau

Rufus is launching in beta to some customers using the Amazon.in mobile app [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon is introducing its generative AI chatbot Rufus to India-based customers soon, as the e-commerce giant seeks to make the new Gen AI technology a crucial part of its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rufus is a “new generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant,” according to Amazon, that can help shoppers get product recommendations, access shopping list advice, understand their requirements, compare product categories, get gift ideas for special occasions, or see what other customers have said in response to their specific questions.

“Rufus suggests shoppable product categories—from consumer electronics to Fashion and Beauty and Home Decor—and related questions that customers can click on to conduct more specific searches. Because Rufus can answer a wide range of questions, it can help customers at any stage of their shopping journey by answering questions not obviously related to shopping, for example, “what do I need to make dal makhani?”” said Amazon in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amazon's new AI tool Rufus answers shoppers' queries, who benefits?

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Rufus is launching in beta to some customers using the Amazon.in mobile app, but will be rolled out to more users in India over the next few weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The e-commerce platform warned that Rufus might not always generate a fully correct response, and urged customers to leave their feedback when using the chatbot.

“It’s still early days for generative AI, and the technology won’t always get it exactly right. We will keep improving our AI models and fine-tune responses to continuously make Rufus more helpful over time,” said Amazon.

The company had earlier deployed AI-powered review highlights to give shoppers a concise overview of what reviewers were saying about the products they had bought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US