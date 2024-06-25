GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon is working on an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Report

Amazon’s Metis will reportedly work as an AI agent, which can automate an entire task for a human, like booking a flight or turning on your lights

Updated - June 25, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Amazon is building an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon is building an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler

Amazon is building an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a report by Business Insider has revealed. According to sources and an internal document obtained by the outlet, the project is code-named ‘Metis,’ a possible reference to the Greek Goddess of wisdom, and intends to work as a web browser.

The chatbot will be based on Amazon’s most powerful version of their in-house range of AI models, called Olympus. The document reportedly stated that the bot will be multimodal and answer queries in both text and image formats in the regular conversational manner that chatbots are known for. It will also add links to sources and suggest follow-up queries in its response. The bot will give up-to-date answers like a search engine, which is not something all bots are currently able to do.  

Metis will also reportedly work as an AI agent, which can automate an entire task for a human, like booking a flight or turning on your lights. 

Amazon mulls $5 to $10 monthly price tag for unprofitable Alexa service, AI revamp

Amazon has been trying to compete with other Big Tech rivals in the ongoing AI race but has seemingly been unable to develop AI technology on par with them. Its new chatbot Amazon Q, meant to help corporate customers, hasn’t receive glowing reviews. Meanwhile, it is planning an AI revamp for Alexa with a new subscription service.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CEO Andy Jassy is said to be directly in touch with the Metis team. The bot is being tested internally right now with the release expected to be sometime in September, shared the report. 

