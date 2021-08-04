Amazon is offering people $10 in credit for their palm print

04 August 2021 15:40 IST

Amazon has started a new promotion under which the retailer is offering people $10 in credit if they sign up for its palm print recognition system and link it to their Amazon account. The promotion was spotted by TechCrunch.

The biometric system, which was introduced last year, enables people to use their palm to make payments at select Amazon Go, 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores, as well as Whole Foods Market.

For the sign-up process, people need an Amazon One device, a credit card and a phone number. They will just have to insert the card into the device, hover their palm over it, and follow prompts from the device so it creates a unique palm signature using the e-commerce company’s computer vision technology.

The device “captures the minute characteristics of your palm – both surface-area details like lines and ridges as well as subcutaneous features such as vein patterns – to create your palm signature,” Amazon explained.

After the palm print registration process is completed, people will receive an email with the reward details, according to the retailer.

People can cancel their Amazon One ID to permanently delete their palm signature from the company’s systems. Also, their palm signatures will be automatically deleted if they do not interact with an Amazon One device for two years, the firm noted.

The Seattle-based company has slowly expanded the availability of the biometric system to over 50 of its retail locations in the U.S. In addition to making payments, the contactless system can be used to enter venues as well.