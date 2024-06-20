GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon invests $11 billion to expand cloud and logistics in Germany

Published - June 20, 2024 07:59 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Amazon will invest 10 billion euros as demand for its cloud services and retail goods in Europe’s biggest economy keeps growing.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon will invest 10 billion euros as demand for its cloud services and retail goods in Europe’s biggest economy keeps growing. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon will invest 10 billion euros ($10.75 billion) as demand for its cloud services and retail goods in Europe's biggest economy keeps growing, the US technology and retail company said on Wednesday.

The greater part of the sum, 8.8 billion euros, will be spent by 2026 to expand the cloud infrastructure of its computing unit Amazon Web Service (AWS), as it sees rising potential in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technologies in Europe.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the investment that would create more than 4,000 jobs this year by saying it underlines the country's attractiveness for investors.

Amazon Web Services lays off several hundred tech, sales staff

Berlin is dealing with an economic downturn triggered by high energy costs and interest rates, as well as under-investment due in part to red tape.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The announcement brings the total amount of Amazon's planned investments in Germany to 17.8 billion euros.

AWS was considering multi-billion investments in the expansion of its data centres in Italy, Reuters reported in May.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.