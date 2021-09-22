Amazon India to launch voice shopping in Hindi

The company said it will launch Hindi voice shopping as part of expand its regional language offering in the next few weeks.

In a bid to reach wider audience in India, Amazon plans to roll out voice shopping experience ahead of Diwali festival in November.

Once the feature is rolled out, users can voice search for products in Hindi and even check their order status by simply tapping on the mic icon.

Amazon noted that users will have to update their Amazon app and set preferred language to Hindi. Initially, the feature will be available only for Android devices. Amazon did not disclose when the option was will be made available for iOS users.

The shopping giant also added Marathi and Bengali to Amazon.in. Previously it allowed users to navigate the shopping app in Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The tech giant is expanding multiple language services for all its services. Since June 2020, it introduced seller registration and account management services in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali. Its cloud-based voice service Alexa is also available in English and Hindi.

Amazon lets users browse through Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in addition to English.