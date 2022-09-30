Amazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales

Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on platforms like Taobao and Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales

Reuters
September 30, 2022 17:57 IST

A file photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon.com Inc on Friday rolled out a live-streaming video feature for promoting products on its shopping platform in India, employing a format already popular in China to drive sales in Asia’s third largest economy.

The company has tied up with social media influencers to host live-streams during which they can interact with customers and also offer limited period deals.

Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales.

YouTube in July also expanded live-stream shopping by permitting eligible creators to link their Shopify Inc profiles, allowing viewers to complete purchases without leaving the video platform.

"With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers," said Kishore Thota, director, customer experience and marketing, Amazon India.

