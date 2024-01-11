GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon has not offered remedies to EU concerns over iRobot deal

January 11, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Amazon has not offered any remedies over concerns raised by EU antitrust regulators over its acquisition of robot vaccum maker iRobot. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon has not offered remedies to address concerns of EU antitrust regulators over its $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot , according to an update on the European Commission website.

The U.S. e-commerce giant had until Wednesday to do so.

The European Commission's competition officials in November sent a warning to the company that the deal could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners, a sign that they wanted remedies from Amazon.

Google and Amazon lay off hundreds: Reports

Amazon had been set to win unconditional EU clearance for the deal after the Commission's lawyers initially disagreed with such a warning, sources told Reuters in November.

The lawyers subsequently dropped their objections to such a charge sheet, known as a statement of objections.

The absence of remedies could mean either unconditional EU antitrust approval or an EU veto of the deal.

