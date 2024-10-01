GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Live: TWS earphones below ₹5,000 from OnePlus, JBL, Samsung, Jabra, Sony

OnePlus, JBL, Samsung, Jabra, and Sony are just some of the brands offering TWS earphones priced at less than ₹5,000, though their specs can vary greatly

Published - October 01, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Music lovers can find a range of TWS devices during Amazon’s ongoing sales festival [File]

Music lovers can find a range of TWS devices during Amazon’s ongoing sales festival [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Whether you’re an orchestra lover looking for a pair of high-end true wireless stereo earphones at a discount, or an office worker who just wants a cheap pair to get you through a mindless commute, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale that started on September 26/27 is a great opportunity to stack offers and coupons.

Some of the brands offering entry-level or even mid-segment earphones under ₹5,000 include OnePlus, JBL, Samsung, Jabra, and Sony.

However, keep in mind that TWS earphones, though they may be similarly priced and come in generic designs, are not made equally.

For example, be sure to check out their IP ratings for water and dust-resistance, so that your new purchase isn’t ruined on day one when you take them to the gym.

Also be sure to look at the most recent customer or critics’ reviews of the gadgets, to see if there are any longstanding issues that have not been solved, such as frequently broken parts, overheating, or poor after-service.

Some earphones come with Active/Adaptive Noise Cancellation, while others do not. Know which kind you are looking for. 40-50 dB ANC modes should give you the near total peace and quiet you are looking for, while other buyers might be satisfied with lower ANC settings that let more environmental sounds filter through.

Try to stay within a device family to ensure continuity and more seamless service. For example, one phone’s TWS earphones may not provide an ideal experience when linked to another company’s phone.

Let’s take a look at some TWS earphones on offer during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale this year.

DeviceANCBattery lifeOriginal pricePrice on offer
Sony Wf-C500n/a20 hours₹8,990₹4,448
Jabra Elite 4Yes22 hours with case₹9,990₹3,999
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE (in Ear)Yes30 hours₹12,999₹3,999
JBL Newly Launched Wave Flex in-Ear Yes32 hours₹4,999₹1,999
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS49dB44 hours₹6,499 ₹4,499

