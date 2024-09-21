Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Limited time deals revealed for Apple, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale begins on Friday, September 27, while Prime members will get access a day earlier, but some new kick-starter deals and limited period sales offers are already up on the website.

These offers include both personal gadgets as well as home appliances, and include brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and Motorola.

Many of the already discounted products also feature exchange offers, as well as bank offers, no cost EMI, and partner benefits.

Before buying a product on offer, shoppers should make sure the device specifications meet their requirements and that the product is still eligible for updates and security patches.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will also begin on September 27, so shoppers can compare and contrast offers before committing to one platform.