Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Should you buy a discounted Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale that started on September 27 offers a great way to get high-end or premium gadgets at relatively lower prices, by trading in old devices or stacking bank/card offers and coupons.

Naturally, many Apple lovers might be looking to get their next iPhone during the sale. While flashy banners advertising discounts can look appealing, buyers should do their research and check whether the product prices and deals are worth the risks of ordering their iPhone from an online platform.

Let’s take a look.

Smartphone Storage/Color Discounted price Exchange offer Apple iPhone 16 128 GB/Ultramarine ₹78,650 Up to ₹51,650 off Apple iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB/Black ₹88,650 Up to ₹51,650 off Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB/Desert Titanium ₹1,18,650 n/a Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB/Natural Titanium ₹1,43,650 Out of Stock

In this case, the discounted prices of the iPhones are not significantly different from the original prices, meaning that shoppers could also check in with their local retailers or brick-and-mortar stores to see if there are better festival season offers available closer by.

In addition to this, those buying iPhones from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon should ensure they are buying the correct device from the official seller, rather than an unverified re-seller. If trading in an older product, ensure you keep proof of your handover.

When opening the new device, it is recommended to film an unboxing video, so this can be submitted as proof in case of any issues from the seller’s side.

