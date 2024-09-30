ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Should you buy a discounted Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Published - September 30, 2024 10:17 am IST

While sales period offers can be a great way to snap up high-end gadgets at relatively more affordable prices, remember to do your research and see if the discount is worth the online purchase

The Hindu Bureau

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26 for Prime members, and a day later for others [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale that started on September 27 offers a great way to get high-end or premium gadgets at relatively lower prices, by trading in old devices or stacking bank/card offers and coupons.

Naturally, many Apple lovers might be looking to get their next iPhone during the sale. While flashy banners advertising discounts can look appealing, buyers should do their research and check whether the product prices and deals are worth the risks of ordering their iPhone from an online platform.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max come to Indian stores, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart

Let’s take a look.

SmartphoneStorage/ColorDiscounted priceExchange offer
Apple iPhone 16128 GB/Ultramarine₹78,650Up to ₹51,650 off
Apple iPhone 16 Plus128 GB/Black₹88,650Up to ₹51,650 off
Apple iPhone 16 Pro128 GB/Desert Titanium₹1,18,650n/a
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max256 GB/Natural Titanium₹1,43,650Out of Stock

In this case, the discounted prices of the iPhones are not significantly different from the original prices, meaning that shoppers could also check in with their local retailers or brick-and-mortar stores to see if there are better festival season offers available closer by.

In addition to this, those buying iPhones from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon should ensure they are buying the correct device from the official seller, rather than an unverified re-seller. If trading in an older product, ensure you keep proof of your handover.

When opening the new device, it is recommended to film an unboxing video, so this can be submitted as proof in case of any issues from the seller’s side.

