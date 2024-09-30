GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Should you buy a discounted Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max?

While sales period offers can be a great way to snap up high-end gadgets at relatively more affordable prices, remember to do your research and see if the discount is worth the online purchase

Published - September 30, 2024 10:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26 for Prime members, and a day later for others [File]

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26 for Prime members, and a day later for others [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale that started on September 27 offers a great way to get high-end or premium gadgets at relatively lower prices, by trading in old devices or stacking bank/card offers and coupons.

Naturally, many Apple lovers might be looking to get their next iPhone during the sale. While flashy banners advertising discounts can look appealing, buyers should do their research and check whether the product prices and deals are worth the risks of ordering their iPhone from an online platform.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max come to Indian stores, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart

Let’s take a look.

SmartphoneStorage/ColorDiscounted priceExchange offer
Apple iPhone 16128 GB/Ultramarine₹78,650Up to ₹51,650 off
Apple iPhone 16 Plus128 GB/Black₹88,650Up to ₹51,650 off
Apple iPhone 16 Pro128 GB/Desert Titanium₹1,18,650n/a
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max256 GB/Natural Titanium₹1,43,650Out of Stock

In this case, the discounted prices of the iPhones are not significantly different from the original prices, meaning that shoppers could also check in with their local retailers or brick-and-mortar stores to see if there are better festival season offers available closer by.

In addition to this, those buying iPhones from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon should ensure they are buying the correct device from the official seller, rather than an unverified re-seller. If trading in an older product, ensure you keep proof of your handover.

When opening the new device, it is recommended to film an unboxing video, so this can be submitted as proof in case of any issues from the seller’s side.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:17 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.