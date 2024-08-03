Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts on August 6 noon; Prime members to see deals 12 hours earlier as Sony, LG, logitech, boAt, and more slated to take part

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and 2024 sale is slated to begin on Tuesday, August 6 at noon, while the e-commerce giant’s Prime members will get early access from midnight itself.

The event is run in partnership with Poco.

Amazon.in has already started advertising some of the new product launches and product deals that customers can anticipate.

Those using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions while shopping will get 10% instant discounts. Meanwhile, Prime members will get early access to discounted products and deals, free delivery for their first order, pay on delivery privileges, and easy returns for their products.

The company shared links for users to sign up to its Prime service, as well as wish-list their desired products.

Some tech companies taking part in the Great Freedom Sale include boAt, noise, logitech, Tygot, as well as Amazon Alexa.

Smart TVs by Samsung, LG, Mi, and Sony will also be on offer during the sales period. Amazon.in said that prices would start at ₹6,999 for bestselling smart TVs, while headphones and smartwatches would start at ₹99. (This may also include applying exchange offers or coupons.)

Amazon’s own Alexa and Fire TV devices will start at ₹2,599, per the company.

