GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts on August 6 noon; Prime members to see deals 12 hours earlier as Sony, LG, logitech, boAt, and more slated to take part

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sale event will start on August 6 at noon, but Prime members can start browsing the deals from midnight itself

Updated - August 03, 2024 08:10 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 07:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon’s Great Freedom sale begins in four days, with Prime members getting early access [File]

Amazon’s Great Freedom sale begins in four days, with Prime members getting early access [File] | Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and 2024 sale is slated to begin on Tuesday, August 6 at noon, while the e-commerce giant’s Prime members will get early access from midnight itself.

The event is run in partnership with Poco.

Amazon.in has already started advertising some of the new product launches and product deals that customers can anticipate.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Personal electronics starting at ₹99 and up to 60% off on home appliances

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Those using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions while shopping will get 10% instant discounts. Meanwhile, Prime members will get early access to discounted products and deals, free delivery for their first order, pay on delivery privileges, and easy returns for their products.

The company shared links for users to sign up to its Prime service, as well as wish-list their desired products.

Should you buy an Amazon Kindle e-reader or are you better off with an Apple iPad? 

Some tech companies taking part in the Great Freedom Sale include boAt, noise, logitech, Tygot, as well as Amazon Alexa.

Smart TVs by Samsung, LG, Mi, and Sony will also be on offer during the sales period. Amazon.in said that prices would start at ₹6,999 for bestselling smart TVs, while headphones and smartwatches would start at ₹99. (This may also include applying exchange offers or coupons.)

Amazon’s own Alexa and Fire TV devices will start at ₹2,599, per the company.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / electronic commerce

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.