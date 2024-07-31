Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Personal electronics starting at ₹99 and up to 60% off on home appliances

Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day festival in July, the e-commerce giant is gearing up for the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale, which, per the company’s website, is “coming soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the event usually takes place in the first week of August, so shoppers can begin browsing some deals and organising their wish-lists.

While the upcoming sales event is open to both Prime members as well as non-members, Prime members will enjoy early access to deals, free delivery for their first order, pay on delivery privileges, and easy returns, per Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a 10% instant discount for SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Tech enthusiasts can look forward to computer accessories starting at ₹99, headphones starting at ₹699, smartwatches starting at ₹799, and camera accessories starting at ₹799. Some personal tech brands taking part include Noise, boAt, logitech, and Tygot. For those looking for products in the higher price range and gadget categories, please check out our table below.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Amazon’s Alexa and Fire TV devices will start at ₹2,799, while some TVs will start at ₹750 per month in terms of installments.

Those on the lookout for home appliances can get up to 60% off on top rated washing machines, up to 55% off on refrigerators, and they can buy air conditioners starting at ₹25,990.

While many of the deals have not yet been revealed, here is a sneak peek at some offers that are available.

Product MRP Offer Price Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U ₹61,817 ₹37,972 ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 ₹80,990 ₹64,990 boAt Nirvana Ion in-Ear Earbuds ₹7,990 ₹2,265 Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers ₹32,000 ₹22,999 HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch ₹27,999 ₹18,999

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.