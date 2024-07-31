ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Personal electronics starting at ₹99 and up to 60% off on home appliances

Published - July 31, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale that is “coming soon” will be an opportunity for Prime members as well as non-members to snap up personal electronics, smart devices, and home appliances at a discount

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon’s Prime subscribers can get early access to the best deals of the Great Freedom Sale 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day festival in July, the e-commerce giant is gearing up for the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale, which, per the company’s website, is “coming soon.”

However, the event usually takes place in the first week of August, so shoppers can begin browsing some deals and organising their wish-lists.

While the upcoming sales event is open to both Prime members as well as non-members, Prime members will enjoy early access to deals, free delivery for their first order, pay on delivery privileges, and easy returns, per Amazon.

There will be a 10% instant discount for SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Tech enthusiasts can look forward to computer accessories starting at ₹99, headphones starting at ₹699, smartwatches starting at ₹799, and camera accessories starting at ₹799. Some personal tech brands taking part include Noise, boAt, logitech, and Tygot. For those looking for products in the higher price range and gadget categories, please check out our table below.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Amazon’s Alexa and Fire TV devices will start at ₹2,799, while some TVs will start at ₹750 per month in terms of installments.

Those on the lookout for home appliances can get up to 60% off on top rated washing machines, up to 55% off on refrigerators, and they can buy air conditioners starting at ₹25,990.

While many of the deals have not yet been revealed, here is a sneak peek at some offers that are available.

ProductMRPOffer Price
Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U₹61,817₹37,972
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6₹80,990₹64,990
boAt Nirvana Ion in-Ear Earbuds₹7,990₹2,265
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers₹32,000₹22,999
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch₹27,999₹18,999
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

