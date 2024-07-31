Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Personal electronics starting at ₹99 and up to 60% off on home appliances

Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day festival in July, the e-commerce giant is gearing up for the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale, which, per the company’s website, is “coming soon.”

However, the event usually takes place in the first week of August, so shoppers can begin browsing some deals and organising their wish-lists.

While the upcoming sales event is open to both Prime members as well as non-members, Prime members will enjoy early access to deals, free delivery for their first order, pay on delivery privileges, and easy returns, per Amazon.

There will be a 10% instant discount for SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Tech enthusiasts can look forward to computer accessories starting at ₹99, headphones starting at ₹699, smartwatches starting at ₹799, and camera accessories starting at ₹799. Some personal tech brands taking part include Noise, boAt, logitech, and Tygot. For those looking for products in the higher price range and gadget categories, please check out our table below.

Amazon’s Alexa and Fire TV devices will start at ₹2,799, while some TVs will start at ₹750 per month in terms of installments.

Those on the lookout for home appliances can get up to 60% off on top rated washing machines, up to 55% off on refrigerators, and they can buy air conditioners starting at ₹25,990.

While many of the deals have not yet been revealed, here is a sneak peek at some offers that are available.