Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Samsung, Tecno, Poco, realme, Vivo offer smartphones below ₹10,000

Whether you are looking for a cheap back-up phone, an affordable second handset, a first phone to gift to a young user, or a senior citizen’s replacement device, Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale that runs from August 6 to 11 offers a plethora of smartphone options from diverse brands.

Budget phones are affordable but also come with workable storage options and decent cameras. While they may not be suited to hard-core gamers or those who stream content for hours on end, they fulfill the needs of casual users who want to simply place audio/video calls, use the internet easily, and take pictures or videos.

On the flip side, budget phones may not be supported with OS and security upgrades for very many years. Adding to this, more tech-savvy users may find themselves requiring advanced chipsets or a greater storage capacity after a short interval. The phones’ cooling capabilities may also not be as advanced as more premium models.

Taking all these factors into consideration, here are some smartphones that are available for less than ₹10,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

When you are buying the device, check to see if any exchange offers or bank/coupon offers can help you bring down the price even further.

Product Name Price on Offer Storage Battery POCO M6 5G (Galactic Black) ₹9,999 6GB/128GB 5000mAh TECNO SPARK 20C | Gravity Black ₹7,699 8GB/128GB 5000mAh realme NARZO N63 (Twilight Purple) ₹8,498 4GB/64GB 5000mAh vivo Y18e (Space Black) ₹7,999 4GB/64GB 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M14 4G ₹8,604 4GB/64GB 5000mAh

Tips for smartphone buyers Check out lower and higher storage capacity variants before ordering a smartphone, to select the device that best meets your needs Check out the accessories that come with a phone before buying it Check when a phone was manufactured by looking at its Amazon.in page, to make sure the model is not very old Read Amazon.in reviews or see video reviews by unbiased tech bloggers before investing in a device such as a smartphone Ensure that you or a trusted person will be at the delivery location to securely collect the product Do not allow the delivery partner to go away with product after you have given them the OTP Keep your phones cool during the summer and away from heat sources or sunny areas Budget phones often come with a great deal of “bloatware,” or unneeded apps and services such as games, foreign payment services, off-brand browsers, etc. Delete as many of these as possible when giving the phone to young or more vulnerable gadget users

