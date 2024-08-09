GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Samsung, Tecno, Poco, realme, Vivo offer smartphones below ₹10,000

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale that runs between August 6 and August 11 will see entry-level and budget phones getting further discounts

Published - August 09, 2024 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Many smartphones are available for less than ₹10,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale [File]

Many smartphones are available for less than ₹10,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale [File]

Whether you are looking for a cheap back-up phone, an affordable second handset, a first phone to gift to a young user, or a senior citizen’s replacement device, Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale that runs from August 6 to 11 offers a plethora of smartphone options from diverse brands.

Budget phones are affordable but also come with workable storage options and decent cameras. While they may not be suited to hard-core gamers or those who stream content for hours on end, they fulfill the needs of casual users who want to simply place audio/video calls, use the internet easily, and take pictures or videos.

On the flip side, budget phones may not be supported with OS and security upgrades for very many years. Adding to this, more tech-savvy users may find themselves requiring advanced chipsets or a greater storage capacity after a short interval. The phones’ cooling capabilities may also not be as advanced as more premium models.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Taking all these factors into consideration, here are some smartphones that are available for less than ₹10,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

When you are buying the device, check to see if any exchange offers or bank/coupon offers can help you bring down the price even further.

Product NamePrice on OfferStorageBattery
POCO M6 5G (Galactic Black)₹9,9996GB/128GB5000mAh
TECNO SPARK 20C | Gravity Black₹7,6998GB/128GB5000mAh
realme NARZO N63 (Twilight Purple)₹8,4984GB/64GB5000mAh
vivo Y18e (Space Black)₹7,9994GB/64GB5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M14 4G₹8,6044GB/64GB5000mAh
Xiaomi leads Q2 smartphone market followed by Samsung and Vivo
Tips for smartphone buyers
Check out lower and higher storage capacity variants before ordering a smartphone, to select the device that best meets your needs
Check out the accessories that come with a phone before buying it
Check when a phone was manufactured by looking at its Amazon.in page, to make sure the model is not very old
Read Amazon.in reviews or see video reviews by unbiased tech bloggers before investing in a device such as a smartphone
Ensure that you or a trusted person will be at the delivery location to securely collect the product
Do not allow the delivery partner to go away with product after you have given them the OTP
Keep your phones cool during the summer and away from heat sources or sunny areas
Budget phones often come with a great deal of “bloatware,” or unneeded apps and services such as games, foreign payment services, off-brand browsers, etc. Delete as many of these as possible when giving the phone to young or more vulnerable gadget users

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.