Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024: deals expected on Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Narzo, Mi, Samsung, LG, Sony

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sales event of 2024 is set to begin at noon on Tuesday, August 6, and go on until Sunday, August 11, though Prime members will get to start on August 6 at midnight. Naturally, it will be a week filled with UPI transactions and swiped credit cards as shoppers try to snatch up the best deals possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is also an exciting time for gadget-heads and tech lovers, as mobiles and accessories begin at ₹6,799, while headphones/smartwatches/other wearables start at ₹99, and best-selling smart TVs begin at ₹6,999, per the Amazon.in website.

For some major deals and discounts across product categories and market segments that have been revealed, take a look at the table below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphone MRP Price on offer Apple iPhone 13 ₹59,600 ₹47,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G ₹74,999 ₹24,999 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ₹14,499 ₹9,999 realme Narzo N61 ₹8,999 ₹6,999 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G - Ultra Orange, 8GB/128GB ₹20,999 ₹16,999

However, Amazon.in may require shoppers to make use of bank offers or fulfill other coupon requirements in order to avail the lowest possible price for many of these products.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

TV/Laptop MRP Price on offer Sony Bravia 55-inch Google TV ₹99,900 ₹56,499 Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 ₹24,999 ₹12,499 LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV ₹49,990 ₹31,990 ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6" ₹80,990 ₹57,990 HP 15s Laptop ₹68,223 ₹54,990

While Amazon’s Great Freedom sale looks like an exciting time to fill up your virtual shopping carts, it is wise to take some cautionary measures so that your products arrive safely.

For example, try to be home or have someone at home in order to pick up expensive items as soon as they are delivered. Next, prevent delivery scams by not allowing delivery partners to charge you extra fees or carry out any installations unless they are authorised by Amazon to do so.

Furthermore, be extra careful when handing over premium devices as a part of exchange offers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.