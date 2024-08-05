ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024: deals expected on Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Narzo, Mi, Samsung, LG, Sony

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:36 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:35 am IST

While not all the deals have been made public, shoppers waiting for Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival can explore discounts across both budget and premium tech brands

The Hindu Bureau

The festival is an exciting time for gadget-heads and tech lovers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sales event of 2024 is set to begin at noon on Tuesday, August 6, and go on until Sunday, August 11, though Prime members will get to start on August 6 at midnight. Naturally, it will be a week filled with UPI transactions and swiped credit cards as shoppers try to snatch up the best deals possible.

The festival is also an exciting time for gadget-heads and tech lovers, as mobiles and accessories begin at ₹6,799, while headphones/smartwatches/other wearables start at ₹99, and best-selling smart TVs begin at ₹6,999, per the Amazon.in website.

For some major deals and discounts across product categories and market segments that have been revealed, take a look at the table below.

SmartphoneMRPPrice on offer
Apple iPhone 13₹59,600₹47,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G₹74,999₹24,999
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G₹14,499₹9,999
realme Narzo N61₹8,999₹6,999
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G - Ultra Orange, 8GB/128GB ₹20,999₹16,999

However, Amazon.in may require shoppers to make use of bank offers or fulfill other coupon requirements in order to avail the lowest possible price for many of these products.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts on August 6 noon; Prime members to see deals 12 hours earlier as Sony, LG, logitech, boAt, and more slated to take part

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

TV/LaptopMRPPrice on offer
Sony Bravia 55-inch Google TV₹99,900₹56,499
Xiaomi Smart TV A 32₹24,999₹12,499
LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV₹49,990₹31,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6"₹80,990₹57,990
HP 15s Laptop₹68,223₹54,990

While Amazon’s Great Freedom sale looks like an exciting time to fill up your virtual shopping carts, it is wise to take some cautionary measures so that your products arrive safely.

For example, try to be home or have someone at home in order to pick up expensive items as soon as they are delivered. Next, prevent delivery scams by not allowing delivery partners to charge you extra fees or carry out any installations unless they are authorised by Amazon to do so.

Furthermore, be extra careful when handing over premium devices as a part of exchange offers.

