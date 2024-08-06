Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale and festival this year began on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers, while non-Prime members were able to access deals and discounts from noon.

Those who use SBI credit cards, EMI transactions, or Amazon Pay UPI can avail cashback offers or discounts.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Product MRP Price during offer Samsung 7 kg, Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL ₹48,500 ₹29,990 G 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator ₹1,10,399 ₹72,990 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone ₹1,49,999 ₹84,999 Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch ₹92,900 ₹66,990 Xiaomi Pad 6 | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 ₹41,999 ₹25,999

Tips for shoppers While discounts may look exciting, many may only apply if you combine certain bank offers and coupons Before buying a product because its price has fallen, check its price history with a third-party tool to see if it frequently gets discounts outside of offer seasons Familiarise yourself with the nature of delivery scams and do not allow yourself to fall for impersonation, fake returns/replacements, etc. Ensure you or a trusted person will be at home in order to pick up any expensive devices or gadgets you are having delivered When buying large machines or home appliances, it is recommended to invest in the latest models rather than an older one In case you receive a damaged or defective product, raise an issue immediately so that it can be exchanged or refunded within the stipulated time limit

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.