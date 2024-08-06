Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

Amazon Prime Members were able to access the deals from midnight itself
Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale and festival this year began on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers, while non-Prime members were able to access deals and discounts from noon.
Those who use SBI credit cards, EMI transactions, or Amazon Pay UPI can avail cashback offers or discounts.
Some of the available deals for tech users and gadget shoppers, per a screenshot from Amazon
|Product
|MRP
|Price during offer
|Samsung 7 kg, Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL
|₹48,500
|₹29,990
|G 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator
|₹1,10,399
|₹72,990
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone
|₹1,49,999
|₹84,999
|Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch
|₹92,900
|₹66,990
|Xiaomi Pad 6 | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|₹41,999
|₹25,999
Tips for shoppers
While discounts may look exciting, many may only apply if you combine certain bank offers and coupons
Before buying a product because its price has fallen, check its price history with a third-party tool to see if it frequently gets discounts outside of offer seasons
Familiarise yourself with the nature of delivery scams and do not allow yourself to fall for impersonation, fake returns/replacements, etc.
Ensure you or a trusted person will be at home in order to pick up any expensive devices or gadgets you are having delivered
When buying large machines or home appliances, it is recommended to invest in the latest models rather than an older one
In case you receive a damaged or defective product, raise an issue immediately so that it can be exchanged or refunded within the stipulated time limit