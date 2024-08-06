GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 began at midnight for Prime members, while non-subscribers started accessing the deals from noon

Published - August 06, 2024 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon Prime Members were able to access the deals from midnight itself

Amazon Prime Members were able to access the deals from midnight itself | Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale and festival this year began on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers, while non-Prime members were able to access deals and discounts from noon.

Those who use SBI credit cards, EMI transactions, or Amazon Pay UPI can avail cashback offers or discounts.

As Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 approaches, be wary of delivery scams

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Some of the available deals for tech users and gadget shoppers, per a screenshot from Amazon

Some of the available deals for tech users and gadget shoppers, per a screenshot from Amazon | Photo Credit: Amazon.in

ProductMRPPrice during offer
Samsung 7 kg, Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL₹48,500₹29,990
G 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator₹1,10,399₹72,990
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone₹1,49,999₹84,999
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch₹92,900₹66,990
Xiaomi Pad 6 | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870₹41,999₹25,999
Tips for shoppers
While discounts may look exciting, many may only apply if you combine certain bank offers and coupons
Before buying a product because its price has fallen, check its price history with a third-party tool to see if it frequently gets discounts outside of offer seasons
Familiarise yourself with the nature of delivery scams and do not allow yourself to fall for impersonation, fake returns/replacements, etc.
Ensure you or a trusted person will be at home in order to pick up any expensive devices or gadgets you are having delivered
When buying large machines or home appliances, it is recommended to invest in the latest models rather than an older one
In case you receive a damaged or defective product, raise an issue immediately so that it can be exchanged or refunded within the stipulated time limit

