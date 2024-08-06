Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale and festival this year began on August 6 at midnight for Prime subscribers, while non-Prime members were able to access deals and discounts from noon.

Those who use SBI credit cards, EMI transactions, or Amazon Pay UPI can avail cashback offers or discounts.

Product MRP Price during offer Samsung 7 kg, Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL ₹48,500 ₹29,990 G 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator ₹1,10,399 ₹72,990 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone ₹1,49,999 ₹84,999 Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch ₹92,900 ₹66,990 Xiaomi Pad 6 | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 ₹41,999 ₹25,999