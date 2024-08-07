Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 | Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQOO offer premium smartphones and foldables at a discount

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 that runs from August 6 to 11 will see users shopping for new smartphones, ranging from entry-level models to ultra-premium offerings.

According to Amazon.in, ultra-premium phones are those which cost more than ₹40,000, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Several foldable phones are also seeing steep price cuts for a few days.

Take a look at some of the deals below for several smartphones. Note that some deals may require users to stack bank offers and coupons.

Product MRP Price on Offer Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Pink ₹59,600 ₹49,199 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB) ₹1,49,999 ₹84,999 iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB) ₹59,999 ₹52,998 Motorola razr 40 Ultra ₹1,19,999 ₹46,749 TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G Black (12GB RAM,256GB) ₹1,00,999 ₹69,999

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Apart from smartphones, however, Apple lovers can also browse a range of products such as tablets, laptops, and wearables that have seen price cuts.

Product MRP Price on offer Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Midnight ₹69,600 ₹59,300 Apple iPad (10th generation): with A14 Bionic chip ₹39,900 ₹30,900 Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch ₹92,900 ₹66,990 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] ₹34,900 ₹30,899 Apple 2023 Mac mini desktop computer M2 chip ₹79,900 ₹72,990

Tips for smartphone buyers Do your research and make sure you are buying the smartphone model that matches your colour and storage requirements, as prices may vary It is recommended to go for the latest or more recent smartphone models available, in order to get security and OS updates for longer Be cautious if you are exchanging your old phone for a new one, and make sure to get an official receipt from the involved professionals Be sure of when the product will be delivered and make sure you or a trusted person is waiting at your residence to collect the device safely If you are buying a very expensive device, it is recommended you film yourself unboxing the device and checking it to make sure you have received a new and undamaged product In case of any delivery delays or confusion, do not enter into unsolicited conversations with delivery partners, but instead raise a formal complaint through the Amazon.in portal Avoid cash-on-delivery options when buying expensive gadgets or smartphones

