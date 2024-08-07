GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 | Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQOO offer premium smartphones and foldables at a discount

Shoppers can check out deals on ultra premium smartphones, which are classified as those devices worth over ₹40,000, per Amazon.in

Published - August 07, 2024 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Take a look at some of the deals both Apple and Android users can explore [File photo]

Take a look at some of the deals both Apple and Android users can explore [File photo] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 that runs from August 6 to 11 will see users shopping for new smartphones, ranging from entry-level models to ultra-premium offerings.

According to Amazon.in, ultra-premium phones are those which cost more than ₹40,000, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Several foldable phones are also seeing steep price cuts for a few days.

Take a look at some of the deals below for several smartphones. Note that some deals may require users to stack bank offers and coupons.

ProductMRPPrice on Offer
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Pink₹59,600 ₹49,199
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB)₹1,49,999₹84,999
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB)₹59,999₹52,998
Motorola razr 40 Ultra₹1,19,999₹46,749
TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G Black (12GB RAM,256GB)₹1,00,999 ₹69,999
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 begins with deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sennheiser, Sony gadgets

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Apart from smartphones, however, Apple lovers can also browse a range of products such as tablets, laptops, and wearables that have seen price cuts.

ProductMRPPrice on offer
Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Midnight₹69,600₹59,300
Apple iPad (10th generation): with A14 Bionic chip₹39,900₹30,900
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch₹92,900 ₹66,990
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] ₹34,900 ₹30,899
Apple 2023 Mac mini desktop computer M2 chip₹79,900 ₹72,990
Tips for smartphone buyers
Do your research and make sure you are buying the smartphone model that matches your colour and storage requirements, as prices may vary
It is recommended to go for the latest or more recent smartphone models available, in order to get security and OS updates for longer
Be cautious if you are exchanging your old phone for a new one, and make sure to get an official receipt from the involved professionals
Be sure of when the product will be delivered and make sure you or a trusted person is waiting at your residence to collect the device safely
If you are buying a very expensive device, it is recommended you film yourself unboxing the device and checking it to make sure you have received a new and undamaged product
In case of any delivery delays or confusion, do not enter into unsolicited conversations with delivery partners, but instead raise a formal complaint through the Amazon.in portal
Avoid cash-on-delivery options when buying expensive gadgets or smartphones

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / electronic commerce / shopping

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.