Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 | Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQOO offer premium smartphones and foldables at a discount

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 that runs from August 6 to 11 will see users shopping for new smartphones, ranging from entry-level models to ultra-premium offerings.
According to Amazon.in, ultra-premium phones are those which cost more than ₹40,000, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Several foldable phones are also seeing steep price cuts for a few days.
Take a look at some of the deals below for several smartphones. Note that some deals may require users to stack bank offers and coupons.
|Product
|MRP
|Price on Offer
|Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Pink
|₹59,600
|₹49,199
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB)
|₹1,49,999
|₹84,999
|iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB)
|₹59,999
|₹52,998
|Motorola razr 40 Ultra
|₹1,19,999
|₹46,749
|TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G Black (12GB RAM,256GB)
|₹1,00,999
|₹69,999
(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)
Apart from smartphones, however, Apple lovers can also browse a range of products such as tablets, laptops, and wearables that have seen price cuts.
|Product
|MRP
|Price on offer
|Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Midnight
|₹69,600
|₹59,300
|Apple iPad (10th generation): with A14 Bionic chip
|₹39,900
|₹30,900
|Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch
|₹92,900
|₹66,990
|Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm]
|₹34,900
|₹30,899
|Apple 2023 Mac mini desktop computer M2 chip
|₹79,900
|₹72,990