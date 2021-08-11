Amazon, GoPro file lawsuit against some sellers over fake tripods and accessories.  

The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Washington District alleges the sellers used GoPro’s registered trademarks without authorisation and deceived customers by portraying fake products.

Amazon and GoPro have filed a joint lawsuit against seven individuals and two entities for selling fake GoPro accessories in Amazon’s store.

The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Washington District alleges the sellers used GoPro’s registered trademarks without authorisation and deceived customers by portraying fake products. The counterfeit products include floating hand grip, The Handler, extension arm, and tripod mount.

"When counterfeiters attempt to sell in our store, they not only violate the intellectual property rights of companies like GoPro, they also mislead consumers and harm Amazon's reputation as a place to buy authentic goods,” Kebharu Smith, Director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit said in a statement.

Last year in June, the e-commerce giant launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit to track down counterfeiters and to assist law enforcement agencies. It has filed multiple lawsuits against individuals using social media to promote and facilitate sale of fake products.

The unit has also been part of several joint lawsuits including apparel maker Hanes, Italian luxury brands Valentino and Ferragamo, cosmetics brand KF Beauty, travel accessory maker JL Childress, cooler manufacturer YETI, card game company Dutch Blitz, and board game publisher Asmodee.