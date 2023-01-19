ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon to fire staff in U.S., Canada, Costa Rica by end of day

January 19, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Amazon will lay off some staff members in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica as it moves to fire 18,000 employees

Reuters

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon.com Inc. will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The layoffs are the latest in the U.S. technology sector, with companies cutting their bloated workforce and slashing costs to reverse pandemic-era excesses and prepare for a worsening global economy.

ALSO READ
‘People crying in Amazon India office, 75% of my team is gone’: employee amid layoffs

The company is terminating 2,300 employees in Seattle and Bellevue, according to an update on the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) site. The U.S. labour law requires companies planning a mass layoff to inform employees 60 days before the closure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amazon.com Chief Executive Andy Jassy said earlier this month that the cuts, about 6% of the company's roughly 300,000 corporate employees, would mostly impact the e-commerce and human resources divisions.

Microsoft said earlier on Wednesday it would cut about 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2-billion charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US