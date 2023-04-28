HamberMenu
Amazon to expand Alexa’s capability with an upgraded AI model

Amazon is working on an upgraded large language model (LLM) that could make Alexa more capable

April 28, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Amazon logo

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon is building a more powerful large language model (LLM) than the one underlying its voice-powered offering Alexa, according to CEO Andy Jassy.

During the company’s earnings call, Mr. Jassy said there was an LLM underneath Alexa but noted Amazon was building one that was much larger, more generalised, and more capable.

“And I think that’s going to really rapidly accelerate our vision of becoming the world’s best personal assistant. I think there’s a significant business model underneath it,” the Amazon chief said, according to a transcript of the call.

The report comes as Amazon announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2023. Net sales rose by 9% to $127.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with $116.4 billion in the first quarter of last year. Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Meanwhile, net income was $3.2 billion in the first quarter, compared with net loss of $3.8 billion in first quarter 2022.

“There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

However, thousands of Amazon employees have been fired in recent months, with thousands of roles still waiting to be axed as the e-commerce company tries to curb its costs.

