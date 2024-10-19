ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Diwali Special 2024: Samsung, Oppo, iQOO, Realme, TECNO phones below ₹15,000

Updated - October 19, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Diwali sales are everywhere, and Amazon has joined the list with its own ‘special,’ as part of the Great Indian Festival sale

The Hindu Bureau

When you order expensive gadgets or electronics from online, film yourself unboxing the device [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s Diwali special is live even as the Great Indian Festival sale goes on, meaning shoppers can explore additional deals and discounts for the latest gadgets that have been launched.

One major advantage of such sales is that gadgets are often offered at different price segments, meaning that some premium gadgets could become available to mid-segment buyers, or mid-segment gadgets might become an option for budget or even entry-level buyers.

Major phone brands are also offering their devices at lower prices, apart from offering exchange deals and card/coupon offers.

Let’s take a look.

ProductOriginal pricePrice on offer
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition (Blue Topaz, 4GB/128GB)₹15,999₹10,999
Oppo K12x 5G (Breeze Blue, 6GB/128 GB)₹16,999₹13,755
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (Aqua Flow, 6GB/128GB)₹15,499₹11,498
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB/128GB)₹17,999₹13,498
TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G (Serenity Blue, 8GB/512GB)₹41,999₹14,999
Tips for buying phones from Amazon
Remember to look up possible exchange deals and check if your old device is eligible for this, before ordering a new gadget from Amazon
Make to sure to back up your data and format the device you are handing in for exchange, so as to maintain your security and privacy
When you order expensive gadgets or electronics from online, film yourself unboxing the device so that you have proof in case of any damages or flaws
You can try visiting your brick-and-mortar shops before ordering a gadget from Amazon, to see if they will match the price or offer a better deal with other perks
