Amazon Diwali Special 2024: Samsung, Oppo, iQOO, Realme, TECNO phones below ₹15,000

Amazon’s Diwali special is live even as the Great Indian Festival sale goes on, meaning shoppers can explore additional deals and discounts for the latest gadgets that have been launched.

One major advantage of such sales is that gadgets are often offered at different price segments, meaning that some premium gadgets could become available to mid-segment buyers, or mid-segment gadgets might become an option for budget or even entry-level buyers.

Major phone brands are also offering their devices at lower prices, apart from offering exchange deals and card/coupon offers.

Product Original price Price on offer Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition (Blue Topaz, 4GB/128GB) ₹15,999 ₹10,999 Oppo K12x 5G (Breeze Blue, 6GB/128 GB) ₹16,999 ₹13,755 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (Aqua Flow, 6GB/128GB) ₹15,499 ₹11,498 realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB/128GB) ₹17,999 ₹13,498 TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G (Serenity Blue, 8GB/512GB) ₹41,999 ₹14,999