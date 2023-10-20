HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon defends Prime program in bid to defeat FTC lawsuit

Amazon.com has denied duping millions of subscribers to its Amazon Prime service, asking a US judge in Seattle to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that the ecommerce giant said "fails in its entirety."

October 20, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Reuters
Amazon has denied duping millions of subscribers to its Amazon Prime service.

Amazon has denied duping millions of subscribers to its Amazon Prime service. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon.com has denied duping millions of subscribers to its Amazon Prime service, asking a U.S. judge in Seattle to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that the ecommerce giant said "fails in its entirety."

Attorneys for Amazon on Wednesday urged U.S. District Judge John Chun to dismiss the FTC's claims that the company had tricked consumers into enrolling for Prime and made it hard for them to cancel. The FTC in June sued Amazon for alleged deceptive practices.

In its filing, Amazon said it "prominently and repeatedly" disclosed key terms — including price and automatic renewal — to Prime customers. Amazon also accused the FTC of seeking to punish the company through "undefined concepts" such as "manipulative" website designs.

"In a case supposedly about clarity, the FTC's purported standards are unconstitutionally opaque," Amazon said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A spokesperson for the FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Amazon spokesperson in a statement said Prime's sign-up and cancellation processes "are clear and simple by design" and "have always met a standard for customers well above legal requirements."

ALSO READ
South Africa to probe Meta, Google competition with news publishers

The lawsuit is part of the Biden administration's ongoing regulatory and enforcement squeeze on big technology companies.

In a separate case, the FTC in September accused Amazon of violating U.S. antitrust law in business practices that restrict merchants from offering lower prices than Amazon's. That case is also pending in Chun's Seattle court.

The FTC's Prime lawsuit said Amazon "under substantial pressure" from the FTC changed its cancellation process in April, before the agency filed its lawsuit. The complaint said "Amazon still requires five clicks on desktop and six on mobile for consumers to cancel from Amazon.com." A 10-day non-jury trial in the case is scheduled for February 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.