Amazon customers can use just their palm to make payments at select stores

The Seattle-based company says the service is highly secure, and uses algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.

Amazon has introduced a new biometric system that will allow people to use their palm to make payments. All they need is an Amazon One device, a credit card and a phone number.

People will just have to insert the card into the device, hover their palm over it, and follow prompts from the device so it creates a unique palm signature using the e-commerce company’s computer vision technology.

Once their palm print is registered, they can use Amazon One at select Amazon Go stores, just by holding their palm above the Amazon One device for a second, at entry.

Palm recognition is considered more private than some biometric alternatives, it also requires someone to make an intentional gesture by holding their palm over the device to use, Amazon explained in a blog post.

“It’s contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times.”

Customers can request for their data, associated with Amazon One, to be deleted via the device or the online portal, the company added.