Amazon’s new Blink cameras for indoor and outdoor home security

04 September 2020 17:21 IST

Amazon on Wednesday launched two Blink wireless smart home security cameras, powered by AA lithium batteries.

The batteries, Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor, can run up to two years with normal use, making it easy to use and maintain, the company said in a statement.

Amazon acquired Blink, a home automation company, in 2017.

Buyers can use their smartphones and Blink Home Monitor app to see a live view of their home and receive motion detection alerts. The device facilitates two-way audio to speak to people or pets at home. It has 1080p HD video, IR night vision and motion detector.

It also has a privacy zone feature that allows users to create custom activity zones to cut down unnecessary alerts in high-traffic areas as well as remove sections in their camera’s field-of-view from video recording.

Customers can even ask Alexa to arm and disarm their cameras, watch recorded motion clips, or say “Alexa, show me the front door camera” to see a live view through an Echo Show, Fire TV or Fire tablet.

Users can also set up motion announcements and customised routines, like turning on smart lights when a smart home camera detects motion. For hassle-free battery maintenance, customers can have Alexa send reminders when batteries run low and set up smart reorders.

Amazon provides two options to store security footage – on the cloud and locally. Subscription for cloud storage are priced at $3 a month for one camera or $10 a month for unlimited cameras at a single location.

Footage can be stored locally using the included Sync Module 2, or a USB flash drive for an additional cost.

Amazon also announced a battery extension pack which allows the cameras to run on four AA lithium batteries instead of two and has a life of up to four years. Blink’s proprietary chip technology eliminates the need to replace batteries frequently.

Blink Outdoor and Indoor are available for pre-order in USA and Canada at $79.99 and $99.99 respectively. It will soon be available in Europe.