Amazon, Apple, Google’s smart home project to be launched in 2021

The aim is to make all future devices compatible with all three voice assistants- Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Amazon, Apple, and Google, who came together with Zigbee Alliance for Project Connected Home over IP, are on track to deliver a draft specification by late 2020 and launch the standard by 2021.

The unified, open-source smart home platform was announced in December 2019 with an aim of making it easier for device manufacturers to create smart home hardware.

The aim is to make all future devices compatible with all three voice assistants- Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. This will make it easier for users to set up and configure smart home devices of their choice.

“Our members from across the globe and industry have come together virtually and tirelessly to work towards our collective vision of a unified solution for the smart home industry,” Zigbee said in a statement.

In its blog, Zigbee unveiled the smart home devices that the project is initially targeting. The long list of devices include lighting and electrical devices like light bulbs, luminaires, controls, plugs, outlets, and HVAC controls like thermostats, AC units. It includes access control devices like door locks, garage doors.

Window coverings/shades, TVs, access points, and bridges are among others. Scoping exercises are also underway for additional consumer electronics products and the commercial industry.

Zigbee Alliance, a group that includes Ikea, Samsung SmartThings, and Signify / Philips Hue as board members, now has grown to 145 active member companies. ASSA ABLOY, Resideo, STMicroelectronics and Tuya are the latest to join the Zigbee Alliance’s board of directors.