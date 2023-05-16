Amazon announces new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ multiplayer game

May 16, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Amazon announced it will make a new “The Lord of the Rings” massively multi-player-online (MMO) game in collaboration with Embracer Group through its subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises, part of the operative group Freemode.

The MMO game will be based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and be set in Middle-earth, featuring the stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the company said in a blog post.

The game will be Amazon’s second attempt at Lord of the Rings game. The first one announced in 2019 was later cancelled.

Amazon also produces The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which is again based on Tolkien’s literary work.

The yet-to-be-titled game will mark Amazon’s push into video games. The company will also be publishing the Diablo-style Lost Ark, and may announce a deal with the Tomb Raider gamemaker.

“We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world”, Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode said.

The game will be available globally for PC and consoles, and launch timings will be shared at a later date.