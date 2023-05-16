ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon announces new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ multiplayer game

May 16, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Amazon is working on a multiplayer online Lord of the Rings game; this will be the company’s second attempt at a LOTR game 

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon announced it will make a new “The Lord of the Rings” massively multi-player-online (MMO) game. | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon announced it will make a new “The Lord of the Rings” massively multi-player-online (MMO) game in collaboration with Embracer Group through its subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises, part of the operative group Freemode.

The MMO game will be based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and be set in Middle-earth, featuring the stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the company said in a blog post.

The game will be Amazon’s second attempt at Lord of the Rings game. The first one announced in 2019 was later cancelled.

ALSO READ
Explained | How is India moving to regulate online gaming?

Amazon also produces The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which is again based on Tolkien’s literary work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The yet-to-be-titled game will mark Amazon’s push into video games. The company will also be publishing the Diablo-style Lost Ark, and may announce a deal with the Tomb Raider gamemaker.

“We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world”, Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode said.

The game will be available globally for PC and consoles, and launch timings will be shared at a later date. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US