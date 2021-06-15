Amazon announces ML skills development programme in India

The e-commerce giant through its ML Summer School will conduct a three-day course starting in July that will cover a wide range of concepts in ML from fundamentals to advanced and link them to practical industry applications.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Amazon has announced a programme in India for students to learn applied Machine Learning (ML) skills to address the growing demand for talent with this skillset across various industries.

The e-commerce giant through its ML Summer School will conduct a three-day course starting in July that will cover a wide range of concepts in ML from fundamentals to advanced and link them to practical industry applications.

Also Read | Young Indian developers get candid about what they need from the tech industry

“With the pace of advancements in ML, we are proactively helping students to learn about the latest trends in the field of ML and apply them to solve real-world problems,” Rajeev Rastogi, VP, India Machine Learning at Amazon, said in a statement. “Our aim is to prepare students for science roles - this will help to reduce the gap between the growing demand for ML roles across companies and the talent pool with applied ML skills.”

Through the programme, students will get to learn how advanced ML techniques such as Deep Learning and Probabilistic Graphical Models can be leveraged to solve specific business problems in the e-commerce domain such as demand forecasting, catalogue quality, product recommendations, search ranking and online advertising, the firm noted.

Participants of ML Summer School will be able to engage through virtual classroom tutorials, followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon. They will also have access to the Amazon Research Days conference where they can learn about technology trends in the industry through presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world.

Also Read | India’s digital skilled workforce needs to grow nine-fold by 2025: AWS survey

ML Summer School is open to engineering students in their pre-final or final year of Bachelors, Masters or PhD studies across select tech campuses in India, Amazon said and added that the participants for the programme will be identified through an online assessment.

The registration for ML Summer School will be open till June 25. Students can learn more about ML opportunities at Amazon and its programme during a session scheduled on June 22 between 4-5 PM.

ML Summer School is scheduled for July 9-11, 2021. Interested students can get additional information, including the list of institutes and selection test on the official website.