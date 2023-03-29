Amazon alerts users with “frequently returned” products label

March 29, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Users who log into their Amazon.com accounts may see a label flagging products that have been frequently returned by past buyers, according to a report by The Information.

An orange label for a record player, for example, warned that the product was a “frequently returned item” and advised users to take a look at the customer reviews and item details before buying.

While the e-commerce giant has a 30-day free return policy for eligible products, the process of escalating and resolving customer complaints related to the returned product is tedious, and also takes up resources. The product warning could also potentially alert customers to sellers promoting items which may not be genuine, good-quality, accurate, or durable.

Amazon is yet to issue an official statement on the update or confirm whether it will be rolled out to its international websites as well.