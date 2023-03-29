ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon alerts users with “frequently returned” products label

March 29, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Amazon.com is now publicly flagging several products that have been returned frequently by past buyers

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Users who log into their Amazon.com accounts may see a label flagging products that have been frequently returned by past buyers, according to a report by The Information.

An orange label for a record player, for example, warned that the product was a “frequently returned item” and advised users to take a look at the customer reviews and item details before buying.

ALSO READ
Amazon launches new Echo Dot with motion and temperature sensors

While the e-commerce giant has a 30-day free return policy for eligible products, the process of escalating and resolving customer complaints related to the returned product is tedious, and also takes up resources. The product warning could also potentially alert customers to sellers promoting items which may not be genuine, good-quality, accurate, or durable.

Amazon showing users “frequently returned” products | Photo Credit: amazon.com

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon is yet to issue an official statement on the update or confirm whether it will be rolled out to its international websites as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US