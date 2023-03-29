HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon alerts users with “frequently returned” products label

Amazon.com is now publicly flagging several products that have been returned frequently by past buyers

March 29, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Amazon logo

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Users who log into their Amazon.com accounts may see a label flagging products that have been frequently returned by past buyers, according to a report by The Information.

An orange label for a record player, for example, warned that the product was a “frequently returned item” and advised users to take a look at the customer reviews and item details before buying.

ALSO READ
Amazon launches new Echo Dot with motion and temperature sensors

While the e-commerce giant has a 30-day free return policy for eligible products, the process of escalating and resolving customer complaints related to the returned product is tedious, and also takes up resources. The product warning could also potentially alert customers to sellers promoting items which may not be genuine, good-quality, accurate, or durable.

Amazon showing users “frequently returned” products

Amazon showing users “frequently returned” products | Photo Credit: amazon.com

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Amazon is yet to issue an official statement on the update or confirm whether it will be rolled out to its international websites as well.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / electronic commerce

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.