Amazon acquires MX Player app; merges it with miniTV to launch Amazon MX Player

Amazon said it has acquired free streaming OTT platform MX Player and merged it with its content streaming service miniTV to launch 'Amazon MX Player'

Published - October 08, 2024 01:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Amazon did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition [File]

Amazon did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon on Monday said it has acquired free streaming OTT platform MX Player and merged it with its content streaming service miniTV to launch 'Amazon MX Player'.

Amazon did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition.

The merger aims to make premium-free entertainment accessible to a larger audience.

"Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, a leading free streaming OTT service in India. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two of India's most popular free AVOD (or ad-supported video on demand) services -- MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service -- Amazon MX Player," the statement said.

In September, over 250 million unique users enjoyed access to thousands of original shows, popular movies and international shows dubbed in local languages on the combined service, it added.

The service is available through its app on mobile, Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Airtel Digital TV partnered with Amazon Prime to launch new content and shopping packs

The integration of Amazon miniTV and MX Player into Amazon MX Player will be done automatically on the apps without the need for users to reinstall or upgrade the app.

"We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India," Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, said.

Amazon said it will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help "provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers".

Amazon also owns Prime Video - a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service.

