HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Altcoins' central to Hong Kong crypto firm Hashkey’s first liquid fund

The fund, run by the investment arm of Hong Kong crypto giant Hashkey Group will invest a significant part of its assets in second-tier cryptocurrencies, with a goal to outperform Bitcoin

August 31, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - HONG KONG

Reuters
The first secondary crypto market fund launched by Hashkey Capital will invest a significant part of its assets in second-tier cryptocurrencies.

The first secondary crypto market fund launched by Hashkey Capital will invest a significant part of its assets in second-tier cryptocurrencies. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The first secondary crypto market fund launched by Hashkey Capital will invest a significant part of its assets in second-tier cryptocurrencies, with a goal of outperforming market leader Bitcoin, its portfolio manager said.

The fund, run by the investment arm of Hong Kong crypto giant Hashkey Group, launches on Friday. It has already secured potential clients, mainly high-net-worth individuals and investment firms serving rich Asian families, Jupiter Zheng told Reuters.

Less than 50% of its investments will be in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest crypto currencies. The asset manager will leverage its crypto venture investment experience to diversify allocations to smaller rivals collectively known as "altcoins", Zheng said. Part of the fund's holding will also be in cash.

ALSO READ
What students need to know about cryptocurrency

Hashkey Capital, which manages over $1 billion in assets, earlier said it aimed to raise $100 million for the fund over 12 months.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Hong Kong government has made a push to embrace crypto and fill market demand for alternative assets, with the Asian financial hub promoting the development of web3, a version of the internet that operates the blockchain technology used by crypto assets.

The city has held some 100 crypto-related conferences this year.

Zheng said Hashkey Capital is also developing distribution channels with some offshore Chinese financial institutions, adding that weakness in the Hong Kong stock market has also pushed investors to look for diversified strategies.

"We see untapped demand from professional investors who wish to chase (above-market) alpha (returns) in crypto," he said.

Zheng believes the price of cryptocurrencies is bottoming out as the industry liquidity will be improved along with the peaking U.S. rate and big U.S. asset managers' filing for spot bitcoin ETFs, including Grayscale’s victory in a spot bitcoin ETF case.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cryptocurrency / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.