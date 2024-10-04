GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alphabet's Waymo to expand robotaxi fleet with Hyundai EVs

Alphabet’s Waymo will add electric vehicles from Hyundai Motors to its robotaxi fleet as it expands in the United States

Published - October 04, 2024 04:56 pm IST - SAN FRANCISCO

Reuters
Alphabet’s Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet.

Alphabet’s Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet. | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet's Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea's Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet, the companies said on Friday, as Waymo expands in the United States.

On-road testing for IONIQ 5 SUVs - assembled at Hyundai's Georgia facility and equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology - will begin by late 2025, they said.

Waymo has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

The partnership with Hyundai comes days before Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil plans for a robotaxi product that is expected to use a custom-built vehicle. Musk may also discuss plans for his company to run a ride-hailing platform that will allow Tesla owners to list their vehicles when not in use.

Waymo now uses I-PACE vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors. Waymo is also testing its technology using vehicles from Zeekr, the EV brand of China's Geely. A spokesperson for Waymo said the Hyundai partnership will not directly replace any of its current vehicle platforms.

This year, Waymo opened its service to everyone in San Francisco, without the need to join a waitlist, while expanding its operations in metro Phoenix. It also extended services to the San Francisco Peninsula and to certain parts of Los Angeles.

"The team at our new manufacturing facility is ready to allocate a significant number of vehicles for the Waymo One fleet as it continues to expand," Jose Munoz, global COO of Hyundai Motor said in a statement. "We are actively exploring additional opportunities for collaboration."

Despite widespread skepticism, tight regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations on AV technology, Alphabet said this year it was planning a multi-year $5 billion investment in Waymo.

In August, Waymo said it had doubled its paid rides to 100,000 per week in just over three months as it expanded its areas of service and allowed more people to ride its robotaxis.

Others in the race include General Motors' Cruise, which is testing cars with human safety drivers after an accident last year led it to pull all vehicles from the road, and Amazon's Zoox, which is expanding testing for its vehicles built without steering wheels and pedals.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / automobile / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.