Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer autonomous rides

04 June 2021 11:47 IST

Waymo, formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology.

Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday it had partnered with Google's Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app.

The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the "ride-sharing and transit" tabs of the Maps app, Waymo said.Waymo One currently offers fully autonomous rides in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona.

