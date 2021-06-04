Technology

Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer autonomous rides

Waymo partnered with Google Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app   | Photo Credit: Reuters

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday it had partnered with Google's Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app.

The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the "ride-sharing and transit" tabs of the Maps app, Waymo said.Waymo One currently offers fully autonomous rides in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona.

Also Read | Waymo opens driverless robo-taxi service to the public in Phoenix

Waymo, formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. But is years away from building large-scale businesses, while rival Tesla Inc has been selling its semi-automated driving system.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 11:53:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/alphabets-waymo-partners-with-google-maps-to-offer-autonomous-rides/article34723709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY