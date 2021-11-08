Alphabet's new company to use AI for drug discovery

Cutting edge computational and AI methods can help scientists take their work to the next level, and massively accelerate the drug discovery process.

Google's parent, Alphabet, has introduced a new company that will use Artificial Intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, and find cures for some of humanity’s most devastating diseases.

"I'm thrilled to announce the creation of a new Alphabet company – Isomorphic Labs – a commercial venture with the mission to reimagine the entire drug discovery process from first principles with an AI-first approach and, ultimately, to model and understand some of the fundamental mechanisms of life," Demis Hassabis, founder and chief executive officer of Isomorphic Labs said in the company blog post.

The pandemic has highlighted the vital work that scientists and clinicians do to understand and combat diseases.

Cutting edge computational and AI methods can help scientists take their work to the next level, and massively accelerate the drug discovery process, according to the blog.

AI methods can be used to analyse data, and build powerful predictive and generative models of complex biological phenomena, Hassabis said in the blog.