Alphabet to spin out its quantum division, reports say

Quantum computers are considered a future technology by research centers and companies which are heavily investing in developing working quantum systems.

Google parent Alphabet is planning on spinning out its quantum division, Sandbox, report said.

The secretive division, started by Google cofounder Sergei Brin, will be spun off and led by current boss Jack Hidary, Business Insider reported.

Hidary has submitted a filing to create a new company, SB Technologies, and there is a website, sandboxquantum.com, although it contains very little information, according to the report.

Alphabet has been working on quantum computing for years, aiming to compete with Cambridge Quantum, various academics, IBM, and others for the next wave of computing.

Last year in January, Google partnered with German pharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim, to develop new drugs using quantum computing.

Technology services and consulting firm Capgemini announced on Wednesday that it has set up a quantum computing laboratory in collaboration with IBM.

In November last year, Honeywell Quantum Solutions And Cambridge Quantum merged to form the world's largest standalone quantum company.

Last year, IBM also announced its collaboration with leading institutions in India like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai, and the University of Calcutta for further research quantum computing in India.