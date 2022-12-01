YouTube fixes issue after reported outages

December 01, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Downdetector showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues

Reuters

File photo of a YouTube video | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube said it fixed an issue affecting the platform after it was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

"YouTube app on iOS devices should now be working fine with no crashes," tweeted YouTube.

ALSO READ
YouTube redesign hides dislike button, adds support for licensed music in Shorts

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US