YouTube fixes issue after reported outages

Downdetector showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues

December 01, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Reuters
File photo of a YouTube video

File photo of a YouTube video | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube said it fixed an issue affecting the platform after it was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

"YouTube app on iOS devices should now be working fine with no crashes," tweeted YouTube.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

