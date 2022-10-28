YouTube allows more US-based healthcare professionals and groups to apply for channel benefits

The new applicants will be vetted and their channels will be reviewed as per YouTube’s guidelines before they can enjoy the new features

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 15:17 IST

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Video streaming giant YouTube announced on Thursday it is allowing some healthcare professionals and information providers to apply so their channels can get health product features aimed at helping YouTube users find health-related content from recognised authorities.

One health product feature is the information panel that tells viewers the video they are watching is from a vetted, authoritative source. Another feature is the health content shelf, where YouTube provides a user with a list of videos related to their original search, filled with content from "only accredited health organizations, academic medical journals, and government entities," according to the company.

From Thursday, however, YouTube is allowing more diverse medical organisations and specialists to apply for these features. The new applicants will be vetted and their channels will be reviewed as per YouTube's guidelines.

"Applicants must have proof of their license, follow best practices for health information sharing as set out by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine and the World Health Organization, and have a channel in good standing on YouTube," stated the post.

Health creators in the U.S. could begin applying for channel health product features from Thursday. YouTube will later announce the availability of the features for professionals in other regions.

